Par Pierre-Jean Coudert le jeudi, août 20 2009, 23:10 - Free/Open Software (en) - Lien permanent

I've just published a Django SEO application : Django Link Exchange

This little Django SEO App enables you to manage deep links exchange.

You can edit directly with Django's admin the following informations:

Campaigns: site informations

Links : anchor, url, additional text

Links customization: specific css classes, target, additional javascript (ie: tracker)

BackLinks : url, anchor

Check Backlinks automatically via Admin's Action (I'm using http://code.google.com/p/scrapemark/ to analyze the backlinking page)

To Install this application, copy it in a directory which is on your PYTHONPATH.

Next, edit your project's settings. and add:

INSTALLED_APPS += ('link_exchange')

In your template's files:

you can publish a link directly in the template with it's name

{%load link_ex%} {%link "name"%}

you can publish a link through an object's field containing html AND the {%link "name"%} tag

{%load link_ex%} {% autoescape off %} {%evaluate object.textfield%} {% endautoescape %}