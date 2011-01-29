How to use South to migrate models in a multiple databases Django project
Django 1.2 brings multiple databases handling through the use of database routers. The actual version of South (0.7.3) is not able to handle correctly multiple databases projects out of the box.
Here is a workaround: the idea is to create a new fake django project. And then to use South migration within this project.
cd head_directory django-admin.py startproject my_south_db_project cd my_south_db_project
Next,edit my_south_db_project/settings.py
- we have to set the path correctly to south, to your app and to the corresponding database
- The only installed apps should be South and your app
import sys import os.path ... current_path = os.path.abspath(os.path.dirname(_ _file_ _)) head, tail = os.path.split(current_path) sys.path.append(os.path.join(head, "my_db_app_dir")) sys.path.append(os.path.join(head, "south_sdir")) dbpath = os.path.join(head, "my_initial_project_dir") ... DATABASES = { 'default': { 'ENGINE': 'django.db.backends.sqlite3', 'NAME' : os.path.join(dbpath,'my_db_app.sqlite') 'USER': '', 'PASSWORD': '', 'HOST': '', 'PORT': '', }, } ... INSTALLED_APPS = ( 'south', 'my_db_app',) ...
Create south table in the new db
./manage.py syncdb
Now you can work in this project to manage your apps related to this new db
manage.py convert_to_south my_db_app
on other computers
manage.py migrate my_db_app 0001 --fake
modify models.py
manage.py schemamigration my_db_app --auto manage.py migrate my_db_app
As you can see, this way you keep the standard South workflow !
Edit: I use this line in the main project's settings.py in order to be able to launch tests:
SOUTH_TESTS_MIGRATE = False